Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

A two-day-old baby became one of the youngest victims of the war in Ukraine, after a Russian missile struck a maternity ward overnight. Former top State Department official Rick Stengel and PBS Newshour Chief Correspondent join Chris Jansing to discuss. “If you're attacking civilian infrastructure that has no military use, like an orphan, it's like a hospital, then that is a clear violation of the rules of war,” says Stengel. “The only good news, although there's no real good news here at all, is that Russia is running out of these missiles. Military experts think that Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles.”Nov. 23, 2022