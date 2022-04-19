Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

Former top State Department official Rick Stengel joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the “paradox” of media consumption in Russia, explaining why the Russian public seems to believe Putin’s narrative about the war in Ukraine. “About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources in Russia. They could actually watch MSNBC or read the New York Times if they wanted to. They don’t,” says Stengel. “It's not like China, where there's a great wall that shuts off the internet. People can still get information in Russia.”April 19, 2022