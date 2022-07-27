Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia

Former Undersecretary of State Richard Stengel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the possible outcomes of Brittney Griner’s trial, following the WNBA star’s first testimony in Russian court. “Whether that sentence is very harsh or lighter will be a signal of what the Russians see her as,” says Stengel. “She's a bargaining chip to them, and the steeper the sentence, the more they feel they could probably get leverage for her.”July 27, 2022