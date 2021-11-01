Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney: Youngkin ‘demonizing teachers, demonizing public education’

Richmond Mayor McAuliffe campaign co-chair Levar Stoney joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the gubernatorial race in Virginia. “We have seen Glenn Younkin sort of divide parents all throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, pitting parents against parents, demonizing teachers, demonizing public education, and to me, that's not the sort of governor I know that Virginians want,” says Stoney. “We have to understand that slavery was real, the Holocaust was real and unfortunately, Glenn Youngkin and his supporters don't believe so.”Nov. 1, 2021