Richard Haass: Situation on the ground in Israel ‘likely to deteriorate’

Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” and Secretary Blinken’s visit to Israel amid escalated violence in the region. “Increasingly things are out of control. The authorities are in many ways lacking authority, ” Haass explains. “I think that you’ve got a terrible situation where diplomacy is not going to make any progress, and the situation on the ground, as we’ve seen, is likely to deteriorate.” Jan. 31, 2023