Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

Richard Haass, Jeremy Bash, Kelly O’Donnell, and Matt Bradley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss French presidential candidate Marie Le Pen’s connections to Russia and how the results of this election could impact the global community. “If she were to score an upset, Vladimir Putin would be toasting it with champagne,” says Haass. “It would be the first major breach in what has been an extraordinarily, in some ways unprecedented, united front of 30 NATO countries.”April 21, 2022