    Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

    11:49
    Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

    08:36

  • Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

    04:38

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

    07:36

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

    08:41

  • Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

    04:00

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’

    09:21

  • Billie Jean King: ‘As an athletic,’ winning Battle of the Sexes ‘meant nothing.’ Culturally, ‘it meant everything.’

    06:45

  • John Kirby explains Mariupol’s significance as a ‘major economic port city’ for Ukraine, potential ‘land bridge’ for Russia

    09:01

  • José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike

    05:59

  • Chef José Andrés pledges to work to ensure 'nobody will go hungry' in Ukraine

    06:00

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Russian Orthodox leader’s support for Putin’s war is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unconscionable’

    07:39

  • Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    06:58

  • Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14

  • Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

    10:49

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

    06:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

    09:56

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

    06:45

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

    04:13

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

11:49

Richard Haass, Jeremy Bash, Kelly O’Donnell, and Matt Bradley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss French presidential candidate Marie Le Pen’s connections to Russia and how the results of this election could impact the global community. “If she were to score an upset, Vladimir Putin would be toasting it with champagne,” says Haass. “It would be the first major breach in what has been an extraordinarily, in some ways unprecedented, united front of 30 NATO countries.”April 21, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

