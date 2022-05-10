Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the prospect of a drawn-out war in Ukraine and the risk of President Putin further escalating the war. “We’d better gear ourselves and gear our policy for a long, protracted policy. I don't see Vladimir Putin giving up because then he'd have to justify all these costs against very little results,” says Haass. If Ukraine wins the war, “that’s a scenario where somebody like Putin, who’s under very few constraints, might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons.”May 10, 2022