Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss a ‘very unusual’ consideration from the Pentagon of sending U.S. military to guard the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. “There seems to have been a calculation that the diplomats in Kyiv right now face a unique threat,” says Engel. He explains that the U.S. is “trying to message it both ways” by saying they “could be sending these extraordinary security personnel to protect the diplomatic staff,” while “trying to assure Russia that this is not sending military advisors into the country, not training the Ukrainian military, no boots on the ground.” May 23, 2022