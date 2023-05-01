IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

02:56

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the May Day protests in Paris over the controversial pension reform bill championed by French President Emmanuel Macron. “According to organizers, more than 2 million people nationwide have taken to the streets to oppose this law that changed the retirement age from 62 to 64,” says Engel. “The government is showing no signs of backing down. Macron and his supporters say that this change is necessary because if they keep going as the way things are, they will not be able to afford the current pension system.”May 1, 2023

