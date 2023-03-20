Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War and the aftermath that exists today. “Iraq is a rich country, at least it has a lot of resources, oil primarily. But there is tremendous amount of poverty here. The oil wealth is being dominated, controlled by a certain elite group of political powers, a lot of them dominated by Iran, the Iranian backed militias,” says Engel. “The corruption remains a problem. The Iranian influence remains a problem, but the people here are starting to feel more confident, certainly more free, able to express themselves.”March 20, 2023