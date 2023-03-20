IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

    04:35

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    07:47

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

    06:37

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

    05:37

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

    05:55

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

    08:02

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

    05:09

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

    11:51

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

    01:49

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

    05:22

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

    05:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin ‘doesn’t care about slaughtering his people’ as 1,100 Russians dead in Bakhmut

    05:13

  • Rep. Adam Schiff announces legislation to "claw back" earnings from executives at FDIC seized banks

    05:40

  • Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities

    06:52

  • U.K. Prime Minister Sunak: China represents a 'systemic challenge for the world order'

    00:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

07:01

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War and the aftermath that exists today. “Iraq is a rich country, at least it has a lot of resources, oil primarily. But there is tremendous amount of poverty here. The oil wealth is being dominated, controlled by a certain elite group of political powers, a lot of them dominated by Iran, the Iranian backed militias,” says Engel. “The corruption remains a problem. The Iranian influence remains a problem, but the people here are starting to feel more confident, certainly more free, able to express themselves.”March 20, 2023

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

    04:35

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    07:47

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

    06:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All