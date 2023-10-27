Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

Attacks on Gaza continue into the night as Israel directs artillery at the northern parts of the strip. Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell from the Gaza border as the Israeli bombardments intensify and military jets fly overhead. “Hamas was prepared for this. Hamas was prepared to attack Israel. And there have been numerous reports how Hamas was able to catch Israel off guard that it knew Israeli defense as well. And Hamas is dug in Gaza,” Richard tells Andrea. “That is a major challenge for the Israeli military and a major, obviously, challenge for the people of Gaza, because as long as Hamas has dug in and keeps fighting, it seems that Israel will continue to bomb them.”Oct. 27, 2023