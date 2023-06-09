Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election

A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on seven criminal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama Ben Rhodes and former CIA Director John Brennan join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to discuss how Trump retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago may have impacted U.S. national security. “There's very real risks. Mar-a-Lago is not a secure facility. Not only is it not a skiff,” says Rhodes, “it's a place where all manner of people are wandering through there. It has likely been the number one intelligence target for America's adversaries since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.”June 9, 2023