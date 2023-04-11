Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the report from the leaked Pentagon documents that Egypt was planning on sending rockets to Russia. “I just don't think that the U.S. can be providing Egypt with the level of military support and assistance that it does in this context,” says Rhodes. “When you add to this geopolitical bombshell, it's true, of Egypt essentially arming Russia in a war that the United States has described as existential to the international order, that is the second-largest recipient of U.S. military assistance, actively working against the number one U.S. foreign policy priority right now.”April 11, 2023