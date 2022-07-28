Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Reverend Al Sharpton, who has been helping WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife and family push for her release from Russia, following Secretary Blinken’s public announcement that the U.S. has put forward an offer to trade Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and American businessman Paul Whelan. “I don't think anyone wants to see a ‘merchant of death’ go free,” says the Reverend. “But do we really want to say that Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan should remain in jail, Brittney possibly for a decade, for a guy who will be out in a matter of the same time anyway?” He emphasizes, "it’s very important to get these Americans out."July 28, 2022