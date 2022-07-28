Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill04:26
9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims07:09
Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’05:39
WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home01:53
DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’09:06
After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'04:20
Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia06:09
Jonathan Greenblatt: Doug Mastriano using social media 'cesspool of antisemitism' for campaign ads05:17
Steve Liesman: ‘Americans are in a foul mood,’ Consumer Confidence Index shows06:12
Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’05:00
Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'01:36
Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’00:43
Rep. Lofgren: Why did DHS IG wait 'months and months' to alert about deleted Secret Service texts?07:37
Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Justification for deleted Secret Service texts ‘doesn’t pass the laugh test’11:39
Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 202406:27
Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'05:41
Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’10:05
CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan05:55
CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline09:55
Biden tweets photo after contracting Covid, says ‘keeping busy’00:19
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
