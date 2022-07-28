IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

    04:26

  • 9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

    07:09
    Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

    05:39
    WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

    01:53

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

    09:06

  • After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

    04:20

  • Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia

    06:09

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Doug Mastriano using social media 'cesspool of antisemitism' for campaign ads

    05:17

  • Steve Liesman: ‘Americans are in a foul mood,’ Consumer Confidence Index shows

    06:12

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’

    05:00

  • Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'

    01:36

  • Kathy Baughman McLeod: ‘We have to stop burning fossil fuels.' 'We’re just roasting ourselves.’

    00:43

  • Rep. Lofgren: Why did DHS IG wait 'months and months' to alert about deleted Secret Service texts?

    07:37

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Justification for deleted Secret Service texts ‘doesn’t pass the laugh test’ 

    11:39

  • Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024

    06:27

  • Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

    05:41

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

    10:05

  • CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

    05:55

  • CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

    09:55

  • Biden tweets photo after contracting Covid, says ‘keeping busy’

    00:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

05:39

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Reverend Al Sharpton, who has been helping WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife and family push for her release from Russia, following Secretary Blinken’s public announcement that the U.S. has put forward an offer to trade Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and American businessman Paul Whelan. “I don't think anyone wants to see a ‘merchant of death’ go free,” says the Reverend. “But do we really want to say that Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan should remain in jail, Brittney possibly for a decade, for a guy who will be out in a matter of the same time anyway?”  He emphasizes, "it’s very important to get these Americans out."July 28, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

