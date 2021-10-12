Retired Gen. McChrystal: The Taliban will 'look inside' for help, making it more difficult for women, or 'look outside for international aid' 

General Stanley McChrystal, co-author of "Risk: A User's Guide", joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Taliban's cutback on rights for women and refusal to cooperate on counterterrorism. "They are going to be under such economic pressure that one of two things is going to happen. Either they are going to go insular and look inside and Afghanistan will become an even more difficult place for females and for others" McChrystal says. "Or they're going to have to look outside for international aid and assistance which will come with some pressures and strains." Oct. 12, 2021