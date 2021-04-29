Retired Adm. McRaven explains decision process for Afghanistan withdrawal

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven joins Andrea Mitchell, breaking down the decision process between military leaders and the president that culminated in his announcing plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September. "There are risks. Make no mistake about it," Adm. McRaven says. "As long as those concerns are laid on the table of the President, then the President, as the Commander in Chief makes a decision, and we as a professional military, carry out the President's decision and that's what the military will do."