Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’

Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, saying it will withdraw five military brigades after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in Gaza would continue through 2024. Retired Major John Spencer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This strain is substantial. 300,000 plus reservists called up, the biggest call up of reservists in IDF history by numbers, but that takes a toll on the economy,” Spencer says. “Some areas, those areas have been cleared of Hamas militants, and you can reduce them, refit those personnel, send them back into the economy. Let them go back to their jobs. Give them rest, time with their families and then but also a signal that this operation will continue for months.”Jan. 2, 2024

