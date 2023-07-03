Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and retired Lieutenant General Steph Twitty join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe for the NATO summit as Ukrainian forces make incremental progress in their counteroffensive against Russia. “It has been slow going, but we must understand this is war,” says Twitty. “ I think you're talking about months, perhaps years, before they're actually able to make some significant gains here.”July 3, 2023