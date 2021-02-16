Republicans who voted to convict Trump face backlash within their party

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly join Andrea Mitchell to talk about the backlash facing GOP senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol. "What we are seeing are the opening salvos of the 2024 presidential election," Messina says. Jolly adds, "somehow the litmus test for new Republican leaders is whether or not they put party before country."