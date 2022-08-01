Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

Burn Pits 360 Executive Director and co-Founder Rosie Torres and Samantha Turner, a disabled army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, join Andrea Mitchell to urge the passing of a bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits, after 25 Senate Republicans decided to switch their votes and block the measure. “They’re playing partisan politics. It's disgusting. It’s criminal. These men and women fought for their freedom, and they're sick and they're dying,” says Torres. “We're gonna be protesting. We're gonna be advocating for ourselves and those who serve with us until the bills passed,” says Turner. Aug. 1, 2022