Andrea Mitchell Reports

Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

01:55

Republican Rep. John Katko announced he would not be running for re-election in New York. NBC's Garrett Haake has details on his decision and the lawmaker's history with former President Trump.Jan. 14, 2022

