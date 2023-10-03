Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a vote to remove him as Speaker today. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (R-OK), one of the lawmakers who helped McCarthy avoid a government shutdown, to discuss the effort to oust McCarthy and House Republicans’ plan to fund the government before the new deadline. “Matt Gaetz is not interested in making sure that we continue to govern,” Bice says of her Republican colleague. “Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party and he's doing just that. And unfortunately, the American people are pawns in his narcissistic game of charades.”Oct. 3, 2023