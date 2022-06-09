IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan was arrested by the FBI and charged with misdemeanors for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the ongoing arrests.June 9, 2022

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

    Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

  • Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

