IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18

  • Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

06:19

Reps. Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the chair and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, join Andrea Mitchell following their bipartisan trip to Israel to discuss what they learned about the situation on the ground and their hopes for additional funding for Israel and Ukraine. “To find out that they're actually very close to a potential deal, particularly with women and children, to be able to get them out of Gaza, and it would entail a potential short ceasefire, but I think that was the most encouraging news we had,” McCaul says. On whether a supplemental aid bill for Israel and Ukraine will be passed after holidays, Meeks says, “I definitely hope so. I know that we're very locked and ready to go. We think we should have the funding for Israel, funding for Ukraine, funding for humanitarian purposes. And I think we also need funding for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.” McCaul adds, “We're in agreement. We think all these threats are linked together.”Nov. 15, 2023

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All