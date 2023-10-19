Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

Rep. Jim Jordan is hitting pause on his attempts to win the speaker’s gavel, backing a plan to empower Patrick McHenry as temporary Speaker until January, while continuing his bid for the Speakership in the meantime. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) to discuss the unique nature of a stand-in Speaker, a possible path to victory for Jordan and how Democrats are reacting to what they deem Republican dysfunction. “If we don't have 217 to elect a Speaker, and unfortunately we don't at the moment, we need to get back to the work of the American people, and so it's critically important that we empower Patrick McHenry,” says Lawler. “If we do not take this moment to figure out how to get out of this rut, then we're going to be leaving our allies stuck with no help from the United States,” Moskowitz adds.Oct. 19, 2023