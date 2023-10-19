IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is 'critically important' to getting out of 'rut'

    Sen. Warner: 'I am confident' in intel showing 'Israel was not the source' of bombed Gaza hospital

  Doctors Without Borders: 'virtually impossible' to run Gaza hospitals, 'situation is catastrophic'

  'No question' that the war in Israel will be escalated, and 'good chance' that Hezbollah will enter

  Fmr. Rep. Dent: Jim Jordan was a 'thorn' in the side of appropriators, who are now 'returning fire'

  Red Cross is ' just waiting or hoping that there's an opening' of Gaza border to get relief aid in

  Rep. Jordan 'stood against everything that would move the Congress' forward, 'not about governing'

  Fmr. Rep Upton: 'I don't think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship' on major issues

  Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker

  Family of hostages taken to Gaza: 'We want to bring them back and we want women and children first'

  Israel will 'be able to handle' Hezbollah and Hamas, 'no need for U.S. involvement' right now

  Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is 'a very dark and very painful agonizing reality'

  Goal of Red Cross is 'facilitating a release' of hostages 'no matter which side might be suffering'

  Ground offense paused 'for the right reasons,' Israel 'will take what we have to say into account'

  'Ability to deliver life saving medical aid' is 'tested like I have rarely seen' for aid groups

  Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

  Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

  'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

  Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

  Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

08:22

Rep. Jim Jordan is hitting pause on his attempts to win the speaker’s gavel, backing a plan to empower Patrick McHenry as temporary Speaker until January, while continuing his bid for the Speakership in the meantime. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) to discuss the unique nature of a stand-in Speaker, a possible path to victory for Jordan and how Democrats are reacting to what they deem Republican dysfunction. “If we don't have 217 to elect a Speaker, and unfortunately we don't at the moment, we need to get back to the work of the American people, and so it's critically important that we empower Patrick McHenry,” says Lawler. “If we do not take this moment to figure out how to get out of this rut, then we're going to be leaving our allies stuck with no help from the United States,” Moskowitz adds.Oct. 19, 2023

Play All