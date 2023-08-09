IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08
  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

  • Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

    04:29

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

    04:02

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    10:58

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

    07:33

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

    06:31

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

    05:07

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

    06:55

  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

    04:00

  • Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

    16:26

  • Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

    04:03

  • Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

    07:52

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

06:59

Ohio voters showed up in record-breaking numbers to vote down “Issue One” which would have raised the threshold to amend the state constitution from a simple majority to 60%. That would have made an initiative slated to appear on Ohio ballots in the fall to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution more difficult. Katie Paris, founder of Red Wine and Blue, Ali Vitali and Peter Alexander join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think Republicans are being sent a big message here. And guess what, it's not just about Trump, it's about the extremism that they are trying to sell, and people don't want it, and they can't just hide behind Trump because they did this all by themselves,” says Paris. “There's so much momentum now. People are so excited. We have so much confidence going forward.”Aug. 9, 2023

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08
  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All