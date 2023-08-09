Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

Ohio voters showed up in record-breaking numbers to vote down “Issue One” which would have raised the threshold to amend the state constitution from a simple majority to 60%. That would have made an initiative slated to appear on Ohio ballots in the fall to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution more difficult. Katie Paris, founder of Red Wine and Blue, Ali Vitali and Peter Alexander join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think Republicans are being sent a big message here. And guess what, it's not just about Trump, it's about the extremism that they are trying to sell, and people don't want it, and they can't just hide behind Trump because they did this all by themselves,” says Paris. “There's so much momentum now. People are so excited. We have so much confidence going forward.”Aug. 9, 2023