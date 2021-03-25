Reports: NY Gov. Cuomo's family got special access to scarce Covid testing resources

Reports: NY Gov. Cuomo's family got special access to scarce Covid testing resources06:30
A.B. Stoddard and NBC's Stephanie Gosk join Andrea Mitchell to discuss new reports that embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used his position to get his family, including his brother Chris Cuomo, special access to Covid testing resources during the initial crisis last March. The new reports are adding to the political and potentially legal crisis the governor is facing in the wake of allegations of misrepresenting nursing home data and accusations of sexual misconduct.