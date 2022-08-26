IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Redacted FBI affidavit used to justify search of Mar-a-Lago is released

  • Now Playing

    Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

    03:25

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

    04:48

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

    04:21

  • Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

    02:08

  • Trump fears indictment as 'Lock her up' rallying cry may come back to haunt him

    08:19

  • Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

    10:08

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

    07:42

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

    02:32

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

    11:00

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51

  • Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    02:48

  • Judge orders Trump to clarify Mar-a-Lago search lawsuit

    04:12

  • Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29

  • Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Convictions in Whitmer kidnap plot a big win for rule of law against right-wing threats

    04:22

  • Trump hits dead end in effort to scapegoat Biden for his own legal woes

    03:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

04:38

Moments after a redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed, Andrea Mitchell and Ryan Reilly examine the first pages.Aug. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

    03:25

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

    04:48

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All