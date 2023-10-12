Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) who was in Saudi Arabia when the fighting broke out and immediately went to Israel afterwards, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what she learned from her meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. “The most chilling thing that I learned from the Prime Minister from other Israeli leaders was that we have to remember that Hamas, Hamas’s entire existence, and even in their charter is focused on the eradication of Israel and the elimination of the Jewish people,” Schutlz tells Andrea. “This is not about avenging death. This is about ensuring that Hamas is eliminated.”Oct. 12, 2023

