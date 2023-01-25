IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Speaker McCarthy’s decision to kick Democrats Swalwell and Schiff off the Intelligence Committee and threat to kick Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee. “This is hypocrisy,” says Spartz. “I want to defend the due process of this institution, because we're becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus and this unacceptable.”Jan. 25, 2023

