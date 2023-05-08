Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), who represents Brownsville as part of the 34th district, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to a tragedy in Brownsville where a driver plowed into a crowd of migrants, “that took eight lives, at least eight lives, and has injured 10 others, and at the minimum we know that it was obviously a disturbed individual with a long criminal history.” Gonzalez notes ahead of the end of the Title 42 border policy, “I'm very concerned that we don't have enough infrastructure in place across the border.” Gonzalez adds, “I've been pushing a safe zoning bill asking for regional processing centers so people don't have to walk 1,500 miles to our border and don't have to pay thousands of dollars to cartels to bring them to our southern border, and they can do it from a safer place.”May 8, 2023