    Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

06:36

FBI Director Chris Wray warned a House Committee that the Hamas attack on Israel in October could inspire bad actors here in the United States. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who Chairs the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss concerns about violence at protests across the country, dangerous online chatter and the effort to free hostages in Gaza one month after their abduction. “We concur from the intelligence that we have seen that this probably is the greatest threat that we have seen within the United States for over a decade,” Turner says. “When you look at ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, their efforts to call for attacks in the United States, when you look at also combining this with individuals who do have affiliations with international terrorist organizations who are in the United States… I think the director is absolutely correct that this is a time period where we have great risk,” he adds.Nov. 7, 2023

    Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

