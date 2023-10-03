Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH), to discuss the motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy, tensions within the House Republican caucus and whether Congress will continue to fund Ukraine. On whether he will support McCarthy as Speaker, Turner says “Absolutely. And he has broad and overwhelming support in the conference. When we met today, everyone raised their hands indicating that of course, he's the person that we want to lead this House.” Those who want to oust McCarthy have “their own Vendetta,” Turner says. “I think, you know, everybody's gonna stand strong behind Kevin. I’d bet on Kevin McCarthy any day.”Oct. 3, 2023