Rep. Turner: ‘Congress would absolutely support’ a Saudi-Israel deal, ‘an incredible accomplishment’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a stop in Washington after addressing the United Nations General Assembly and on the heels of President Biden and Israeli’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly discussed a potential Saudi-Israeli deal. Representative Mike Turner (R-OH), one of the lawmakers who met with Zelenskyy, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain his support for Ukraine and the prospect of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The deal "would have Saudi Arabia recognize Israel. It would end what has been, you know, nearly a half century of blocking recognition of Israel, which certainly lessens the tension in the area,” Turner tells Andrea. “I think Congress would absolutely support this, depending upon what the deal’s terms are, but this would be an incredible accomplishment.”Sept. 22, 2023