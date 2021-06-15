Rep. Swalwell: Trump DOJ data seizure 'suspicious' and 'politically motivated'04:33
Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tells Kasie Hunt that he believes the seizure of his and Rep. Adam Schiff's phone records is "suspicious" and "politically motivated" given others had access to the same information but did not have their data seized. He also says newly released emails from the Trump White House to the Justice Department pressuring them to challenge the 2020 election outcome "on brand" for the former president.