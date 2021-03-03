IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Swalwell: March 4th warning "aligns" with what we've heard before and after Capitol riots

05:46

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) joins Andrea Mitchell with some reactions to the joint Senate committee hearing into the failures of the law enforcement response to the January 6 riot at the Capitol. “It was a failure in leadership across law enforcement and the Department of Defense that day,” he said. Swalwell also accused his colleagues in the House and the Senate for perpetuating a lie about election fraud and compelling their radicalized followers to act violently. “That just emboldens and inspires people who have already been radicalized," he said.March 3, 2021

