Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

Representative Susan Wild (D-PA), up for reelection in a close race after her state adopted a new congressional map, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the issue of abortion is shaping her race in battleground Pennsylvania. “I’m feeling quite confident about holding onto this seat,” says Wild. “People have different views about abortion per se, but the one thing that seems to be coming through crystal clear is that this is not a place for the government to meddle.”May 17, 2022