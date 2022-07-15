IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

    Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

  • David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

  • Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

  • John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

  • 'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

  • Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

  • Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

  • Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’

  • Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth

  • Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

Representative Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the current post-Roe landscape of abortion laws across the country, after a 10 year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to leave her home state of Ohio to terminate her pregnancy. “This is a textbook example of why we need national legislation that protects reproductive freedom and right to safe and legal access,” says Strickland. “We're basically trying to protect the 14th amendment, which gives you the freedom to travel interstate travel and that includes getting access to safe and legal abortion.”July 15, 2022

