Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

Representative Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the current post-Roe landscape of abortion laws across the country, after a 10 year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to leave her home state of Ohio to terminate her pregnancy. “This is a textbook example of why we need national legislation that protects reproductive freedom and right to safe and legal access,” says Strickland. “We're basically trying to protect the 14th amendment, which gives you the freedom to travel interstate travel and that includes getting access to safe and legal abortion.”July 15, 2022