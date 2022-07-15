Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'07:11
Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'06:58
- Now Playing
Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections04:38
- UP NEXT
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'06:07
David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS08:03
Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth06:31
Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’04:45
John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'05:17
January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection09:47
'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet07:43
Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’05:38
Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 610:19
Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence06:08
Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’08:01
Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies04:47
Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’03:35
Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’06:43
Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’06:29
Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth05:53
Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’05:42
Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'07:11
Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'06:58
- Now Playing
Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections04:38
- UP NEXT
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'06:07
David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS08:03
Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth06:31
Play All