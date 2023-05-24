Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’

Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer, the former longtime Democratic House Whip, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the debt limit negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the demands of McCarthy and other House Republicans. “First of all, let's stop this phony crisis. Let's stop this tanking the confidence of the American economy, and indeed the global economy, by having this phony fight,” Hoyer says. “If we're going to represent the American people, we need to tell them the truth. The debt limit is not where you really deal with additional debt. It just deals with paying your bills. That's all it deals with. Additional debt occurs in the appropriations process. They're in charge of the House of Representatives. Pass appropriation bills that carry out their budget. I don't think they can do it, very frankly, because they’re draconian.”May 24, 2023