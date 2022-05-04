IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

03:48

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Peter Alexander to discuss to share her concerns about the potential Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reflecting on her own experience having an abortion more than a decade ago. “Women are going to lose autonomy. And I don't think it has quite sunk in,” says Speier. “We've got to remember that 59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers.”May 4, 2022

