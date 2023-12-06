IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

03:27

After Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) lifted his blockade of military promotions yesterday, the Senate has now confirmed 425 military nominees. Member of the Intelligence Committee and Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea to weigh in on what Tuberville attempted to gain with the holdup and how one senator affected America’s national security. “Well, he achieved a degradation of our national security. He achieved sending a clear message to our adversaries that one single person can disrupt military readiness, and the very function of the United States military,” Rep. Spanberger tells Andrea. “It is extraordinary that a United States Senator would hold for months and months and months, the promotion into vital national security and military roles, the 425 military members who have now been released from that hold and are now able to have that promotion. But, he continues to wreak havoc on the command of our military.”Dec. 6, 2023

