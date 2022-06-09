Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

Representatives Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who both endured harrowing experiences during the attack on the Capitol, join Andrea Mitchell ahead of the first primetime January 6 Committee hearing to explain the importance of the committee’s public hearings. “It's about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable,” says Spanberger. “The ongoing threat to democracy is is a clear one because on January 6, we members of the United States Congress were there to certify the 2020 election, and there was a coordinated effort to stop us from doing that.”June 9, 2022