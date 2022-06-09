IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Michigan prosecutor will charge officer with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

    Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

  • Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

  • Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

  • Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

  • Gene Sperling: ‘Labor force participation’ for ages 25-54 ‘now higher than it was for the average of 2019’

  • Leon Panetta: ‘It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide’ HIMARS to Ukraine

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

  • Wilfred Frost: As long as the royal family ‘can change with the times,’ ‘I think it’ll be there to stay’

  • Frank Figliuzzi: The AR-15 ‘is by far the weapon of choice in America for active shooters’

  • Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

  • TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

  • Swedish Amb. Karin Olofsdotter: Sweden seeking NATO membership ‘because we feel threatened’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

Representatives Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who both endured harrowing experiences during the attack on the Capitol, join Andrea Mitchell ahead of the first primetime January 6 Committee hearing to explain the importance of the committee’s public hearings. “It's about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable,” says Spanberger. “The ongoing threat to democracy is is a clear one because on January 6, we members of the United States Congress were there to certify the 2020 election, and there was a coordinated effort to stop us from doing that.”June 9, 2022

