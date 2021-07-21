Rep. Spanberger: ‘Only those who are willing to speak truth and seek truth’ should be on Jan. 6 committee

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) , a former CIA officer, to discuss the U.S. housing Afghan interpreters at risk of Taliban retaliation at a base Virginia. Spanberger explains that these interpreters “fought side by side and were standing next to our service members in precarious and dangerous circumstances." She also reacts to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of Republican Congressmen Jim Banks and Jim Jordan to the January 6 Select Committee, saying “only those who are willing to speak truth and seek truth should be on that commission.”