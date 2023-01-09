Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns about a committee House Republicans are forming that will have oversight and target federal agencies like the IRS. “The idea that they are creating this new entity meant to look at how agencies may have been politicized is indeed an exercise in politicizing them,” says Spanberger. “The fact that we have members of Congress who are willing to vilify them for political gain is stunning to me, and frankly offensive as someone who spent my career in national security before getting to Congress.” Jan. 9, 2023