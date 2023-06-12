Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

The unsealed indictment of former President Donald Trump into his alleged mishandling of classified documents reveals a wide range of national security concerns into Trump’s alleged handling of the documents. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who formerly worked in the CIA, joins Andrea to discuss. “The precautions that we took to safeguard America's secrets and safeguard, you know, America's planning, safeguard the information provided to us by our partners and allies, those precautions were extraordinary,” says Spanberger. “The importance of this information is extraordinary to our national security, to the lives of our service members, to the, you know, our plans and intentions. And the fact that it would be just haphazardly strewn across the Mar-a-Lago resort is just unthinkable.”June 12, 2023