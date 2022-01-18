Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

Foreign Relations Committee Member Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Secretary of State Blinken’s upcoming meetings with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as the congresswoman’s push for legislation that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stock. “We have access to information on a daily basis that the public may or may not have access to,” says Spanberger. “The idea is to remove not just impropriety but the perception of impropriety.” Jan. 18, 2022