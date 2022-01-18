Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’
09:00
Share this -
copied
Foreign Relations Committee Member Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Secretary of State Blinken’s upcoming meetings with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as the congresswoman’s push for legislation that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stock. “We have access to information on a daily basis that the public may or may not have access to,” says Spanberger. “The idea is to remove not just impropriety but the perception of impropriety.” Jan. 18, 2022
Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’
04:16
Now Playing
Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’
09:00
UP NEXT
Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine
06:28
Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’
05:22
Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’