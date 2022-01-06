Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’
Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss their experiences during the January 6 insurrection and reactions to the anniversary of the attack. “As long as we have individuals like the former president, like sitting members of Congress denying the reality of the threat that existed that day and the threat that continues to exist as they continue to perpetuate these lies, our democracy continues to be in peril,” says Rep. Spanberger. “History is watching.”Jan. 6, 2022
