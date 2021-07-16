Rep. Slotkin: Milley made the tough decisions in the final days of Trump's presidency

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-NY), a former CIA analyst, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final days of the Trump presidency and General Milley’s belief that President Trump could stage a coup. Rep. Slotkin says that her House committee worked to get Gen. Milley and Def. Secy. Esper on the record about how they would act if the President did not allow for a peaceful transition of power. She says they told Milley that it "may really come down to him that he might have to make some tough decisions in the latter days of the Trump administration and it feels like he did."