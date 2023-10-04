Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

During the vote to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democrats remained united in their opposition to the California Republican. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on why Democrats chose not to save McCarthy as a new fight for the gavel unfolds. “If I'm Speaker of the House, and I just depended on Democrats to pass a bipartisan bill for the good of the country, then I wouldn't turn around the next day and try to blame Democrats for the situation that he was in,” Slotkin says. “If you want us, if you need our help to pass a bill, let's talk about it and have a conversation. But then don't turn around and slap the people who just helped to pass legislation.”Oct. 4, 2023