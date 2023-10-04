IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

  • Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

    Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

  • NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

  • Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

  • Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

  • Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

  • The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

During the vote to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democrats remained united in their opposition to the California Republican. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on why Democrats chose not to save McCarthy as a new fight for the gavel unfolds. “If I'm Speaker of the House, and I just depended on Democrats to pass a bipartisan bill for the good of the country, then I wouldn't turn around the next day and try to blame Democrats for the situation that he was in,” Slotkin says. “If you want us, if you need our help to pass a bill, let's talk about it and have a conversation. But then don't turn around and slap the people who just helped to pass legislation.”Oct. 4, 2023

