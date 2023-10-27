IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

The Israeli military conducted a series of overnight raids in Gaza using troops, tanks, and artillery ahead of an impending full-scale invasion of northern Gaza. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who previously served as a CIA analyst and Pentagon official, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the raids in Gaza and what American involvement in an invasion could look like. Slotkin likened the anticipated invasion of Gaza to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, where urban warfare against Al Qaeda complicated military operations. “Look at Fallujah and the United States in 2004, right? We could not succeed there the first time we went in. We had to stop; it was too deadly to the United States. We couldn't distinguish between civilians and militants,” Slotkin says. “I'm urging my Department of Defense colleagues to have these tough conversations. That’s part of being a partner and an ally to another country, having tough conversations about these things, particularly if we're going to be dragged in.”Oct. 27, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

